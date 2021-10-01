Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund (NYSE:JTA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund (NYSE:JTA) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.7% from the August 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

JTA traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $11.12. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,409. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.32. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $12.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund by 8.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,224 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,778 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 11,318 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,389 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

