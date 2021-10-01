Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund (NYSE:JTA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund (NYSE:JTA) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 95.7% from the August 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
JTA traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $11.12. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,409. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.32. Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund has a 52-week low of $7.45 and a 52-week high of $12.18.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.192 dividend. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.
About Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund
Nuveen Tax-Advantaged Total Return Strategy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, LLC, NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC, and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
