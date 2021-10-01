Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.46% from the stock’s previous close.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Cowen assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.65.

Shares of VEEV traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $285.20. 7,446 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,217. Veeva Systems has a 1-year low of $235.74 and a 1-year high of $343.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $316.64 and a 200 day moving average of $294.52. The company has a market capitalization of $43.75 billion, a PE ratio of 108.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.73.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $455.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.93 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 25.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total value of $1,137,478.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,252. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.52, for a total transaction of $1,562,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,409.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,595 shares of company stock valued at $6,817,137. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2,514.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 249,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,725,000 after purchasing an additional 10,262 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $268,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,258,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 2,429.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 54,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,877,000 after purchasing an additional 52,133 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

