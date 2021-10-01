Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII) Short Interest Down 97.0% in September

Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 97.0% from the August 31st total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,251,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GGII traded down 0.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching 0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,819,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,088,313. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.01. Green Globe International has a fifty-two week low of 0.00 and a fifty-two week high of 0.17.

About Green Globe International

Green Globe International, Inc focuses on expanding the use and license of the Green Globe brand to develop new acquisition and investment opportunities for the holding company to build shareholder value. The company was founded on November 12, 1999 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

