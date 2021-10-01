Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Sold by Hourglass Capital LLC

Hourglass Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,175 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Capri were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 36.9% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 744,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,583,000 after buying an additional 200,868 shares during the last quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Capri in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,579,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Capri by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 161,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Capri by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 11,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Capri in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Capri news, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total transaction of $562,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $989,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Capri stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $48.59. The company had a trading volume of 34,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195,336. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.51. Capri Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $61.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.20 and a 200-day moving average of $54.24.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. Capri had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 177.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen upgraded shares of Capri from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.95.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

