Hourglass Capital LLC Sells 239,695 Shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Hourglass Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) by 42.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 318,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 239,695 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC owned 0.27% of CoreCivic worth $3,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 34.3% during the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 26,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of CoreCivic by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 53,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the second quarter valued at approximately $582,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the second quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 83.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CXW has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of CoreCivic in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.85 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th.

Shares of CoreCivic stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,179. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.31. CoreCivic, Inc. has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 1.25.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 5.91% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $464.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

