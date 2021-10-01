SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Position Cut by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 11.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,662,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $275,347,000 after buying an additional 168,303 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 61,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,165,000 after buying an additional 9,827 shares in the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 33,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,575,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $164.36. 201,514 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,649,985. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.06. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $183.53.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Article: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.