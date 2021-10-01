AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $130.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.70% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AMETEK is riding on acquisition benefits. The Magnetrol International, and Crank Software buyouts are driving growth in the Electronic Instruments segment. Benefits from Pacific Design Technologies acquisition continues to aid the Electromechanical segment. Also, strong momentum across defense and medical markets is a tailwind. We believe proper execution of core growth strategies like operational excellence, global market expansion, investments in product development and strategic acquisitions will continue to drive the top-line growth. Further, the AMETEK Growth Model is a major positive. However, disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic remain major headwinds. Further, foreign exchange fluctuations and high goodwill associated with aggressive acquisition strategy remain risks. The stock has underperformed its industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Get AMETEK alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AME. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.33.

AMETEK stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.17. 28,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 979,299. The firm has a market cap of $28.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.30 and a 200 day moving average of $133.21. AMETEK has a 12 month low of $96.86 and a 12 month high of $140.10.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMETEK will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total value of $682,564.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 13.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 254,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,030,000 after buying an additional 30,650 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 16.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,368,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,757,000 after buying an additional 195,345 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the second quarter valued at $1,858,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the second quarter valued at $4,593,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 19.8% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMETEK (AME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.