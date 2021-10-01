GHOSTPRISM (GHOST) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $60.00

GHOSTPRISM (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 1st. GHOSTPRISM has a market cap of $1.97 million and $60.00 worth of GHOSTPRISM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GHOSTPRISM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000813 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, GHOSTPRISM has traded down 16.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00055084 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002600 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.82 or 0.00115851 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.32 or 0.00199324 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00011883 BTC.

GHOSTPRISM Coin Profile

GHOSTPRISM (GHOST) is a coin. GHOSTPRISM’s total supply is 5,106,687 coins. The official website for GHOSTPRISM is ghostxprism.com . GHOSTPRISM’s official Twitter account is @GhostxPrism and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GHOST is a proof-of-stake network controlled by GHOST token holders and users. GHOST has no central company or owner and is ran and maintained by the community. With GHOST, transactions are processed on-chain in under 120 seconds with just a fraction of a penny paid in transaction fees. “

GHOSTPRISM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOSTPRISM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GHOSTPRISM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GHOSTPRISM using one of the exchanges listed above.

