MANTRA DAO (OM) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $23.05 Million

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 1st. One MANTRA DAO coin can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000512 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. MANTRA DAO has a market capitalization of $86.00 million and approximately $23.05 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00055084 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002600 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.82 or 0.00115851 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.32 or 0.00199324 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00011883 BTC.

MANTRA DAO Profile

MANTRA DAO (CRYPTO:OM) is a coin. It launched on August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 355,327,969 coins. MANTRA DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MANTRA DAO is www.mantradao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

