Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.20.

GVDNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.89 price objective on Givaudan and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group set a $96.89 price objective on Givaudan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $95.03 price objective on Givaudan and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS GVDNY traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $91.40. 15,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,098. Givaudan has a fifty-two week low of $73.05 and a fifty-two week high of $102.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $98.76 and a 200 day moving average of $91.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of 50.78 and a beta of 0.48.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the Fragrances and Flavours segments. The Fragrances segment produces and sells fragrances into business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products and, Fragrance and Active Cosmetic Ingredients.

