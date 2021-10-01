Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$4.61.

ROOT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank restated a “hold” rating and set a C$4.25 target price on shares of Roots in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Roots in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Roots to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Roots from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.00 target price on shares of Roots in a research note on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of TSE ROOT traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$2.67. The stock had a trading volume of 36,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,999. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$112.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79. Roots has a 12-month low of C$1.02 and a 12-month high of C$4.39.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

