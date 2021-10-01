Hourglass Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP)

Hourglass Capital LLC cut its position in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,249 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. BHP Group accounts for about 1.5% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $6,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,169,038 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $594,951,000 after buying an additional 187,439 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,610,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $190,152,000 after buying an additional 75,872 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,866,160 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $129,493,000 after buying an additional 404,952 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,408,247 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $97,717,000 after buying an additional 605,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,307,920 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $95,256,000 after buying an additional 34,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHP traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.27. The stock had a trading volume of 107,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,576,724. The firm has a market cap of $78.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.90. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $46.90 and a 12 month high of $82.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.53 and a 200 day moving average of $71.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.63.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $4.00 dividend. This is a positive change from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $2.02. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.69%.

BHP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital lowered shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $768.67.

BHP Group Profile

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

