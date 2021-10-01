Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by Hourglass Capital LLC

Hourglass Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,605 shares during the quarter. Schlumberger comprises about 3.3% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $13,973,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Schlumberger during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Schlumberger stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.89. 315,310 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,526,392. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $36.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $41.80 billion, a PE ratio of 41.17 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.28 and its 200 day moving average is $29.51.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $29.03 price target (down from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, July 26th. HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.84.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

