First Washington CORP Trims Position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

First Washington CORP cut its holdings in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 41,120 shares during the period. First Washington CORP owned 0.13% of Vericel worth $3,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCEL. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Vericel by 1.5% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,885 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Vericel by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vericel by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 12,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vericel by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vericel in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vericel stock traded up $1.07 on Friday, hitting $49.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,802. Vericel Co. has a 1 year low of $18.09 and a 1 year high of $68.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 269.79 and a beta of 2.08.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). Vericel had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $39.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Vericel’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vericel Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Sean C. Flynn sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total value of $511,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Halpin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $1,070,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,628. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VCEL. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

About Vericel

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

