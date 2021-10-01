Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,024,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59,648 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $655,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 86.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPG traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.76. The stock had a trading volume of 31,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,802,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $137.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $131.30 and its 200 day moving average is $126.15. The firm has a market cap of $43.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SPG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.11.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

