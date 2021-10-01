Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,860,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,900,789 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for about 0.5% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.46% of Bank of America worth $1,602,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,039,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,476,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,155 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Bank of America by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,758,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822,558 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,434,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271,853 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Bank of America by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,800,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,429,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,323 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Bank of America by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,443,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,997,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,462 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.42.

Bank of America stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,144,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,647,004. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $23.12 and a 1 year high of $44.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.41.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

In other Bank of America news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

