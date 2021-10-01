Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $36.29 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $36,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 34.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,818.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,884.67.

GOOGL stock traded up $25.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,698.86. 30,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,811. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,433.23 and a 52 week high of $2,925.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,783.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,484.65.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

