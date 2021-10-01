Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,698 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 90.9% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price objective (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $396.03.

LMT stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $344.73. 4,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,720. The company has a market cap of $95.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $356.57 and its 200 day moving average is $371.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $396.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

