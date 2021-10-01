Jones Financial Companies Lllp Lowers Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $20,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 109.4% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.38.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $2.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,074,686. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $179.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $171.24 and a 200 day moving average of $167.59. The company has a market capitalization of $418.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

