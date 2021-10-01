Keybank National Association OH Purchases 605 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,652,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,791,666,000 after acquiring an additional 574,202 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,216,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $661,468,000 after acquiring an additional 96,322 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,053,192 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $599,102,000 after acquiring an additional 57,641 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,867,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $423,849,000 after acquiring an additional 184,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,808,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $415,137,000 after acquiring an additional 29,452 shares in the last quarter.

A has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.82.

In other news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 9,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,400,115.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $157.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.85. The company has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a PE ratio of 49.23, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.81 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

