Ballentine Partners LLC Has $728,000 Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth $1,805,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $594,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 14,379 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in The Charles Schwab by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.94. 32,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,262,331. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $36.07 and a 1-year high of $77.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $131.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.73 and a beta of 1.05.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In related news, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 25,000 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total transaction of $1,869,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,166,503.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,500 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $325,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 528,162 shares of company stock worth $38,559,889 in the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SCHW. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, increased their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.59.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

