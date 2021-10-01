Nicholas Company Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 35.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $349,944.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,612. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEE traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.54. The company had a trading volume of 71,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,886,917. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $87.69. The company has a market cap of $154.05 billion, a PE ratio of 49.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.23 and a 200-day moving average of $77.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

NEE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.25.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

