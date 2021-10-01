Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.580-$1.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $12 billion-$12 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.01 billion.

NYSE:BSX traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $43.43. The company had a trading volume of 31,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,774,702. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.49, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.71. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

BSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Boston Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.65.

In related news, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 728 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $33,000.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,419 shares in the company, valued at $925,593.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $8,727,189.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,081,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,371,893.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 581,881 shares of company stock worth $25,722,709 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

