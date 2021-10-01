iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s 6th Largest Position

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,412,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 476,666 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,836,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 215.2% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 424.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.25. 11,121,575 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.49. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.