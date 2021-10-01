salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 2,272 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $9,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,630,358 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $769,163,000 after acquiring an additional 58,096 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,287 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 11.2% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,219 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.17, for a total transaction of $4,723,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.24, for a total value of $1,174,932.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 790,905 shares of company stock worth $200,909,059. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $269.91. The company had a trading volume of 59,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,452,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $257.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.54. The company has a market cap of $264.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $286.36.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.27.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

