Atalaya Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAA)

Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FTAA) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 498,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,910,000. FTAC Athena Acquisition makes up 1.3% of Atalaya Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Atalaya Capital Management LP owned 1.94% of FTAC Athena Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition in the second quarter worth $8,489,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $1,970,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $985,000. Finally, Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FTAC Athena Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $530,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTAA traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,837. FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.87.

FTAC Athena Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify technology and financial services technology companies. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

