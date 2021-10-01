Atalaya Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 1,180,500 GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII)

Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:GXII) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,180,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,415,000. GX Acquisition Corp. II comprises about 3.0% of Atalaya Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Atalaya Capital Management LP owned about 0.10% of GX Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $184,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in GX Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,350,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,670,000.

Shares of GXII stock remained flat at $$9.72 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 506. GX Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $10.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.68.

GX Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

