Atalaya Capital Management LP Makes New $2.49 Million Investment in Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG)

Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Vy Global Growth during the first quarter worth $2,560,000. Marcho Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Vy Global Growth by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Marcho Partners LLP now owns 3,900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,468,000 after buying an additional 1,024,448 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vy Global Growth by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 151,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 101,679 shares during the period. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Vy Global Growth in the 1st quarter valued at $20,240,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vy Global Growth in the 2nd quarter valued at $823,000. 78.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vy Global Growth alerts:

Shares of NYSE VYGG remained flat at $$9.81 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,884. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average is $9.98. Vy Global Growth has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74.

Vy Global Growth does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial, technology, and business services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Featured Story: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vy Global Growth (NYSE:VYGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vy Global Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vy Global Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.