Atalaya Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMC)

Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.32% of Glenfarne Merger as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
GGMC stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.69. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,752. Glenfarne Merger Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.68.
Glenfarne Merger Profile
