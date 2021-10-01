Atalaya Capital Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMC)

Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.32% of Glenfarne Merger as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

GGMC stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.69. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,752. Glenfarne Merger Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.68.

Glenfarne Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

