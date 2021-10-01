100,000 Shares in TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) Bought by Atalaya Capital Management LP

Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TCV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TCVA) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. III Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of TCV Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TCV Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Athos Capital Ltd purchased a new position in TCV Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of TCV Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,487,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in TCV Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $1,982,000. 67.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCV Acquisition stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.76. 775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,348. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.85. TCV Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.80.

TCV Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

