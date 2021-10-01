First Washington CORP Boosts Position in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)

First Washington CORP grew its holdings in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,640 shares during the period. Domo makes up 2.6% of First Washington CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. First Washington CORP’s holdings in Domo were worth $6,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Domo by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,210,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,448,000 after purchasing an additional 67,347 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Domo by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,635,000 after acquiring an additional 39,548 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Domo by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 406,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,901,000 after acquiring an additional 128,498 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Domo by 130.8% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 388,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,852,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Domo by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 362,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,387,000 after acquiring an additional 198,432 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Domo alerts:

DOMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Domo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Domo from $93.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Domo from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $106.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

In other news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total transaction of $357,493.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Bruce C. Jr. Felt sold 7,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.36, for a total value of $583,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOMO traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.63. 4,365 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 391,003. Domo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $98.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.51 and a beta of 2.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.19.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. Domo’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Domo Profile

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.