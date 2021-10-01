Atalaya Capital Management LP Invests $1.51 Million in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit (NASDAQ:JUGGU)

Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit (NASDAQ:JUGGU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JUGGU. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Athos Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit in the second quarter worth $503,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit in the second quarter worth $503,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the second quarter valued at about $503,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit during the second quarter valued at about $1,006,000.

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit stock remained flat at $$10.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,975. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. Unit has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $10.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.04.

