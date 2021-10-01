Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €65.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been given a €65.00 ($76.47) target price by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.31% from the company’s current price.

DPW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €63.66 ($74.89) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Post has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €64.19 ($75.52).

Shares of DPW stock traded down €1.04 ($1.22) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching €54.48 ($64.09). The stock had a trading volume of 5,469,333 shares. Deutsche Post has a 12-month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 12-month high of €41.32 ($48.61). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €58.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of €54.46.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

