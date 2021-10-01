Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) Shares Gap Down to $35.56

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.56, but opened at $34.49. Betterware de Mexico shares last traded at $34.93, with a volume of 2 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Betterware de Mexico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Get Betterware de Mexico alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.47.

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $129.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.95 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.4219 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.82%. Betterware de Mexico’s dividend payout ratio is currently 359.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BWMX. Oceanlink Management LTD. boosted its position in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 139.6% during the first quarter. Oceanlink Management LTD. now owns 560,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,691,000 after buying an additional 326,317 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Betterware de Mexico in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,325,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the first quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the first quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Betterware de Mexico in the first quarter valued at approximately $431,000. 4.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Betterware de Mexico Company Profile (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Betterware de Mexico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Betterware de Mexico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.