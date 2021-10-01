Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 475,617 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 5,255,015 shares.The stock last traded at $33.80 and had previously closed at $34.16.

A number of brokerages have commented on KDP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.67.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $48.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 13.49%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Justin Whitmore purchased 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.34 per share, with a total value of $35,198.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,349,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KDP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 31,025 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 306,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,527,000 after buying an additional 102,421 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

