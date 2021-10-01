Po.et Market Capitalization Achieves $520,931.99 (POE)

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Po.et has a market capitalization of $520,931.99 and $418.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Po.et coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Po.et has traded up 9.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00055084 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002600 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.82 or 0.00115851 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $94.32 or 0.00199324 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00011883 BTC.

Po.et Profile

POE is a coin. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins. The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Po.et is po.et . Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple. POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others. “

