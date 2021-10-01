Ballentine Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Ballentine Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 35.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,151 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sysco by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,441,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,197,000 after buying an additional 2,457,144 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth $94,779,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth $83,517,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 529.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,077,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,815,000 after purchasing an additional 906,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth $58,630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

SYY stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,333. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $53.85 and a 1 year high of $86.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The company has a market capitalization of $40.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.01 and its 200-day moving average is $78.58.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.56%.

SYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $578,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,068 shares of company stock valued at $3,989,009 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.