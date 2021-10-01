Ballentine Partners LLC Acquires 1,328 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 19,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,614,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its position in Zoetis by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management raised its position in Zoetis by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total transaction of $300,295.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,144.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $265,853.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,318 shares of company stock worth $9,977,708. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James downgraded Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Argus boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.82.

NYSE:ZTS traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $193.46. 8,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,790,241. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $203.24 and its 200-day moving average is $184.84. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $210.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

