Scotia Capital Inc. Has $4 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,382 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,224 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,655 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Oracle by 7.5% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,195 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 5.0% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,650 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. 44.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Oracle to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Oracle from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.44.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $12,218,047.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $15,851,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 502,376 shares of company stock worth $45,247,196 over the last 90 days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ORCL opened at $87.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.88. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.14 and a fifty-two week high of $92.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.