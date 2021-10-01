The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Shares Gap Up to $21.42

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.42, but opened at $22.26. The Manitowoc shares last traded at $21.93, with a volume of 218 shares.
Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Manitowoc in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $775.71 million, a P/E ratio of 47.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.44.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTW. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,455,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,665,000 after acquiring an additional 56,924 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,735,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,021,000 after acquiring an additional 27,421 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,886,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,906,000 after acquiring an additional 216,580 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter worth $41,604,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,324,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,440,000 after acquiring an additional 58,716 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW)
The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.
