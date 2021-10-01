The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Shares Gap Up to $21.42

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.42, but opened at $22.26. The Manitowoc shares last traded at $21.93, with a volume of 218 shares.

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Manitowoc in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market cap of $775.71 million, a P/E ratio of 47.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.44.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.51. The Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 1.01%. The firm had revenue of $463.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTW. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,455,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,665,000 after acquiring an additional 56,924 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,735,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,021,000 after acquiring an additional 27,421 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,886,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,906,000 after acquiring an additional 216,580 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter worth $41,604,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,324,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,440,000 after acquiring an additional 58,716 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

