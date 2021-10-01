Audius Price Reaches $2.32 on Exchanges (AUDIO)

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Audius has a total market cap of $953.72 million and $30.45 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Audius coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.32 or 0.00004902 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Audius has traded up 10.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00055138 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002613 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.72 or 0.00115851 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.83 or 0.00200755 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00011605 BTC.

Audius Profile

Audius is a coin. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,055,192,308 coins and its circulating supply is 411,910,943 coins. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Audius is audius.co . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Audius Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Audius should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

