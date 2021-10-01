Head to Head Survey: Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) & QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS)

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) and Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

This table compares QTS Realty Trust and Two Harbors Investment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QTS Realty Trust $539.37 million 11.13 $15.91 million $2.84 27.46 Two Harbors Investment $525.05 million 3.81 -$1.63 billion $0.78 8.17

QTS Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Two Harbors Investment. Two Harbors Investment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QTS Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.9% of Two Harbors Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of QTS Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% of Two Harbors Investment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for QTS Realty Trust and Two Harbors Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QTS Realty Trust 0 7 4 1 2.50 Two Harbors Investment 0 7 2 0 2.22

QTS Realty Trust presently has a consensus price target of $75.67, indicating a potential downside of 2.97%. Two Harbors Investment has a consensus price target of $6.85, indicating a potential upside of 7.52%. Given Two Harbors Investment’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Two Harbors Investment is more favorable than QTS Realty Trust.

Dividends

QTS Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Two Harbors Investment pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.7%. QTS Realty Trust pays out 70.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Two Harbors Investment pays out 87.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. QTS Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Two Harbors Investment has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares QTS Realty Trust and Two Harbors Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QTS Realty Trust 1.76% 0.73% 0.26% Two Harbors Investment 204.49% 16.29% 1.89%

Risk and Volatility

QTS Realty Trust has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Two Harbors Investment has a beta of 1.82, indicating that its share price is 82% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

QTS Realty Trust beats Two Harbors Investment on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities. QTS owns, operates or manages 27 data centers and supports more than 1,200 customers primarily in North America and Europe.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in, financing, and managing agency residential mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets. Its objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 21, 2009 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.