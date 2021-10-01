VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Stock Price Down 4.2%

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.95 and last traded at $2.98. Approximately 21,501 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,264,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered VBI Vaccines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $762.90 million, a P/E ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.53 and a current ratio of 5.60.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). VBI Vaccines had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a negative net margin of 7,014.58%. The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.55 million. Equities research analysts forecast that VBI Vaccines Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in shares of VBI Vaccines during the first quarter worth $32,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines during the second quarter worth $34,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines during the second quarter worth $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in VBI Vaccines during the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

About VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV)

VBI Vaccines, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of infectious disease and immuno-oncology vaccines. The firm focuses on the prevention and treatment of hepatitis B through its product pipeline, the Sci-B-Vac and VBI-2601. It also develops enveloped virus-like particle (eVLP) platform technology, which allows the development of eVLP vaccines that closely mimic the target virus to elicit a potent immune response.

