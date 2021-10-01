Short Interest in Commerce Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMNR) Grows By 183.0%

Commerce Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMNR) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,000 shares, a growth of 183.0% from the August 31st total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.
CMNR stock remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Friday. Commerce Energy Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.14.
Commerce Energy Group Company Profile
See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger
Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.