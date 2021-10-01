Short Interest in Commerce Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMNR) Grows By 183.0%

Commerce Energy Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMNR) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,000 shares, a growth of 183.0% from the August 31st total of 53,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.4 days.

CMNR stock remained flat at $$0.00 during midday trading on Friday. Commerce Energy Group has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.14.

Get Commerce Energy Group alerts:

Commerce Energy Group Company Profile

Commerce Energy Group, Inc engages in the distribution of electric power and natural gas. It also provides energy-related consulting and information to utilities, electricity generators, natural gas pipelines, wholesale energy merchants, energy technology providers, and financial institutions. The company was founded on August 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, CA.

See Also: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.