Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYBF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

MYBF remained flat at $$39.65 during trading on Friday. 50 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 823. Muncy Bank Financial has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $42.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.50.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from Muncy Bank Financial’s previous dividend of $0.36.

Muncy Bank Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides personal banking, business banking, credit lines, real estate and financial services. It operates through the Community Banking segment. The company was founded on November 1, 1893 and is headquartered in Muncy, PA.

