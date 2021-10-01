Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) Hits New 52-Week High at $21.92

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.92 and last traded at $21.61, with a volume of 13702 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.40.

NOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northern Oil and Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Roth Capital lowered their price target on Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Northern Oil and Gas in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.92.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $225.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.16 million. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative return on equity of 102.70% and a negative net margin of 387.23%. Equities analysts predict that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Northern Oil and Gas’s payout ratio is 6.59%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter worth about $26,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter worth about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Northern Oil and Gas during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 64.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

