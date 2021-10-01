KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,600 shares, an increase of 170.6% from the August 31st total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised KDDI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

KDDIY traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.41. 105,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,941. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.99. KDDI has a 1-year low of $12.47 and a 1-year high of $17.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $75.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.07.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.88 billion for the quarter. KDDI had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 12.26%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KDDI will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About KDDI

KDDI Corp. engages in the telecommunications business. It operates through the following segments: Personal Services, Business Services, and Others. The Personal Services segment provides communication services for individuals and energy; educational services; commerce; finance and settlement; and entertainment services.

