Monumental Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 592 Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000. Accenture makes up approximately 0.1% of Monumental Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 456.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 73.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.42.

Shares of ACN traded up $2.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $322.03. 24,396 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,955,959. Accenture plc has a one year low of $212.45 and a one year high of $345.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $330.12 and a 200 day moving average of $302.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total value of $1,413,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,068,360.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 3,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.21, for a total transaction of $942,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,229.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,495 shares of company stock worth $5,215,175 over the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.