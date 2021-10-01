Golden State Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,638 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. South State Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 20.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 41,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.21, for a total value of $9,876,263.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 10,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total value of $2,659,774.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 897,530 shares of company stock worth $232,792,154 over the last quarter.

Shares of COIN opened at $227.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $208.00 and a 52-week high of $429.54.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. The company’s revenue was up 1040.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COIN. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $273.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $434.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $354.63.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

