Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,978 shares during the period. DermTech accounts for about 1.5% of Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Evolutionary Tree Capital Management LLC owned 0.27% of DermTech worth $3,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DMTK. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DermTech in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DermTech during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of DermTech during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DermTech during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in DermTech in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.80.

Shares of DMTK stock traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $31.31. 12,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,237. The company has a market capitalization of $927.09 million, a PE ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 0.81. DermTech, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $84.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.01 and its 200 day moving average is $39.60.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 million. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 28.74% and a negative net margin of 558.38%. On average, analysts predict that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DermTech news, CFO Kevin M. Sun sold 4,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $154,748.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Dobak sold 1,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $42,052.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,004 shares of company stock valued at $470,580. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

